Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 453403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.
PK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PK
Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts
Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 808.70%.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park Hotels & Resorts
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.