Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 453403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

PK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PK

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 808.70%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.