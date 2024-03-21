Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 3,478,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,156,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

