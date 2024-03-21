Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PARA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,058,000 after buying an additional 626,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paramount Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

