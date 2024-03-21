Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.21. The stock had a trading volume of 398,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.