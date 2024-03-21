Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,605,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $17,484,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SIG stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $89.38. 966,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,957. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.