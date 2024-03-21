Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 537 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 30,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

THO stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 310,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,707. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

