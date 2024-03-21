Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 405 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.76. The stock had a trading volume of 779,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

