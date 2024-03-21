Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 4,012 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

