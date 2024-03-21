Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,658 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $1,226,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,058. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

