Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,345 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 708,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

