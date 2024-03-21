Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 846,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

