Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

