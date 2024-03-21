Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after buying an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.2 %

DINO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,220. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

