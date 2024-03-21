Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $766,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,084,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

