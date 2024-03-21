Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $252,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 122,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

