Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $189.01. 307,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,985. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $189.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

