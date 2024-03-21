Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 36 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,277. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

