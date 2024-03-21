Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,190. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.