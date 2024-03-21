Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Pantheon Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of PINT opened at GBX 75.42 ($0.96) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.34. Pantheon Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 73.20 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17).
