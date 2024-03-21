Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 15,874,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 74,143,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

