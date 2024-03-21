PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.43

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.43 and last traded at $122.12, with a volume of 86257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

