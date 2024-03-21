Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.09

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.08, with a volume of 135881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

