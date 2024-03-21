O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Reduced by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $21.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,166.80. 233,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.