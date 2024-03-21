Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 157.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.85. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 2,617.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,087,437 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 829,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 583.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 581,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 213.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 530,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

