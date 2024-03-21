Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up to $178.48

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $178.48, but opened at $184.67. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $184.42, with a volume of 10,742 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day moving average is $146.85. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,247,755. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after buying an additional 611,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $89,785,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

