OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $83,791.77 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $12.86 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 94.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

