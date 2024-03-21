OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE DELL traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $60,457,613.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,594,462 shares of company stock worth $632,367,084. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

