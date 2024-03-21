OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $109.26. 917,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,347. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

