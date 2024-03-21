OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 314,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,244. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

