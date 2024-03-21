OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at $34,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.77. The stock had a trading volume of 156,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,992. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.43.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

