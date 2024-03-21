OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after buying an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 191.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.98. 394,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.56. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

