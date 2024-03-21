OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.85.

PNR traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.48. 462,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

