OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,345,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 90,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.97 and a 12 month high of $256.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

