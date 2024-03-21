OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $14.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,159.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,186. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,160.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,051.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

