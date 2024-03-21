OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 337 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

JPM stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $198.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $571.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

