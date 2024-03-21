OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 425,424 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.56. 1,867,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,232,039. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

