OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,571 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

