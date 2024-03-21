OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,789 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

