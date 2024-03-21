OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 350.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 393,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,802. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

