OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $517.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

