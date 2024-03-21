OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,344. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

