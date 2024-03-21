OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $560,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.33. 173,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,401. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.85. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

