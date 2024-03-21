OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,701 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $61,389,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 550.2% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 3,149,806 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $17.64.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.