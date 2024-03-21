OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 390 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $4,608,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $758,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LAD traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.50. 11,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,740. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.