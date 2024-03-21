OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 3,105 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 196.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 165,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $5,850,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 212,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average of $168.09. The company has a market cap of $236.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

