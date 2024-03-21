OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

