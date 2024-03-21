ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of ONON stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,997. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 132.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

