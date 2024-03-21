OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.72. OmniAb shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 85,635 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OABI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday.

OmniAb Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

