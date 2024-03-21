Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 785,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,742,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

