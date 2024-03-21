Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,372 shares of company stock worth $832,603 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

